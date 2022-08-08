Atrium Celebrates 2K Heart Valve Replacements

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 — Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has hit a milestone in heart care, having performed 2,022 transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR). This procedure allows the TAVR team to replace the patient’s aortic valve using a catheter-based approach instead of open-heart surgery.

Aortic stenosis, a condition that can require a TAVR procedure, occurs when calcium deposits form on the aortic valve, causing a buildup in the heart and lungs. The condition tends to affect patients over the age of 65, but it can also affect those who are middle-aged. Historically, the calcified valve was replaced using open heart surgery.