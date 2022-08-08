Bank Of London To Build Charlotte Office, 350 New Jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bank of London announced on Monday its intention to open its US Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., creating 350 new jobs by 2026.

Officials say new positions at the US Global Platform and Services division will include software development, compliance and risk, technology operations, infrastructure engineering and business operations.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties can expect an annual payroll impact of nearly $33 million when fully staffed, according to a news release.

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte, says “With The Bank of London building its technology hub in Charlotte, we continue to demonstrate that Charlotte is the epicentre of where finance and technology converge. This announcement further builds on our strategic international partnerships, and I look forward to seeing The Bank of London’s growth in our city.”

Officials say the Bank of London has already taken a 11-year lease on a forty-thousand square foot floor of One Independence Center at the intersection of Trade and Tryon in the heart of Charlotte’s Central Business District.

Officials say Charlotte is the second largest banking city in the US after New York, where The Bank of London has its US headquarters.