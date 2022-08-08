Clariant Corporation Mount Holly Receives One Million-Hour Safety Award From NC Department Of Labor

MT. HOLLY, N.C. — (News Release) Gaston Business Association President/CEO, Patrick Mumford and COO of the GBA Steve D’Avria visited Clariant Corporation in Mt Holly, to present employees and management with a 1 million-Hour safety award. The Million-Hour safety award designations are given to businesses and industries in North Carolina which accumulate one million employee hours with no injuries or illnesses involving days away from work.

“It’s certainly an honor to be here today to congratulate Clariant for this amazing achievement,” said D’Avria. “The level of commitment and dedication shown by the men and women who work here sets the standard for workplace safety the entire region should strive for.”

Clariant began working toward this extraordinary milestone on February 4, 2015, and reached the 1 million-hour mark on December 31, 2021. Clariant also received their silver award in recognition of the outstanding safety and health efforts for the Mt Holly facility.

Clariant is one of the world’s leading specialty chemical companies, with locations in 51 countries and 37 facilities in the United States. Clariant contributes to value creation with innovative and sustainable solutions for customers from many industries.

“Safety and sustainability are two of our most important foundations for the future,” said Global CEO Conrad Keijzer who was on hand to accept the award from the NC Department of Labor. He continued, “As in all facilities, we have a passionate team, who safely creates leading-edge operations and innovative solutions that mean progress for everyone today while sustaining the world for our children tomorrow.”

GBA president Mumford, was excited for this Gaston County mainstay “it is not just an award for Clariant but reflects the efforts of the entire team”. He continued, “the GBA understands the community’s growth is dependent on firms like Clariant that are dedicated to doing things right” In addition to the award ceremony, Clariant announced an expansion for their lab during a luncheon and groundbreaking.