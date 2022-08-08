CMPD Asks For Help Identifying Assault Suspect

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an assault on July 24th that left a victim with serious injuries.

Detectives say the assault occurred just before 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Harris Teeter located on Randolph Road.

The suspect vehicle is an older black four-door Honda Accord, according to a news release.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle has a temporary paper tag and two UNC Carolina stickers on the left side of the trunk and the driver is a Black man.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.