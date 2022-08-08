Rowan County COVID-19 Cases Remain High

ROWAN CO., N.C. — Rowan County is reporting a high COVID transmission level as more and more people are testing positive.

Officials say North Carolina now has 67 counties that are considered high for transmission of COVID-19, including Rowan County.

As of this past Wednesday, officials say the CDC reported that there were 459 known COVID-19 cases and 20 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County.

As far as test results, Rowan is reporting a 32% positivity rate in agency testing, according to a news release.

The CDC also recently reported that more than 80 percent of all new cases in the U.S. are now from the BA.5 variant.

Officials say this variant is currently causing repeat infections, even in those individuals who have already been sick from other variants of COVID-19 and/or who have already been vaccinated.

Symptoms of this variant may include sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, fatigue, and/or back pain.

Officials say more importantly individuals that are not currently vaccinated are at a higher risk of becoming sicker and/or hospitalized.

Rowan County Public Health continues to encourage you to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. By doing this, you are greatly reducing your risk of hospitalization, any long-term effects from COVID, and even death. The following are things you can do right now to reduce your chances of getting the BA.5 variant:

Make sure you get vaccinated and/or boosted if you have not already, plus make sure you get your second booster if you’re eligible.

Have a supply of at-home tests on hand to help stop the spread of COVID by testing more often, especially if you have been around a positive person or if you start feeling bad. If you should test positive and/or start feeling sick, please stay at home. To learn more on how to receive FREE test kits at home, please visit NCDHHS or the USPS.

Wear a face mask whenever you go out in public. Also practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene. These things are especially important if you are at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications.

Increase the ventilation of indoor spaces by opening windows and doors.

Officials say if you do test positive for COVID-19, antiviral pills like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are available and should be taken within the first five days in which symptoms appear. Please note that these treatments must be prescribed by a medical professional. For more information on treatment, please visit the NCDHHS website.

In closing, if you or a loved one still needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19, please call Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8777 and choose option 3 to make an appointment. Vaccines are available for all ages and include Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, and the new Novavax vaccine. Novavax, which is a protein subunit vaccine, is for individuals 18 and older and is administered in 2 doses, three to eight weeks apart.