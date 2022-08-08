Smart Shopper: Back To School Deals + Brianna’s Top 3 Things!

CHARLOTTE, NC– In the coming weeks, kids a heading back to school so that means it’s time to shop. If you’re in search of the best deals, you’ve come to the right place.

Head over to Walmart for affordable bookbags like this Jansport one, or this adorable Unicorn backpack.

For school supplies, skip the Dollar stores this year and go to Target. Right now they have crayons and glue sticks for as low as 25 cents! right now, pencils and folders are only 50 cents, and if your kiddo is in high school, they have scientific calculators for under $20!

Back to school isn’t just about school supplies, it’s about preparing your student to do his or her best.

Here are my Top 3 things you will absolutely need this year: