Unsettled, Hot & Humid Through Midweek

Discussion:

A typical summertime pattern continues through midweek. Moisture will increase ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. The cold front will push through on Thursday bringing scattered showers to the area. A reinforcing cold front will drop humidity and temperatures even further for Friday and the weekend! Computer models are hinting at lows in the low 50s Saturday morning in the Mountains and low 60s across the Piedmont. Dew points could be in the 50s!!

Forecast:

Tonight: Few showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms at any time through the day. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Cold front! This will bring scattered to possibly numerous showers to the area with more cloud cover. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

Friday: Reinforcing cold front!! This is rare this time of year, but we could see a drastic drop in humidity thanks to this reinforcing cold front. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny skies.

Tropics:

We are watching a wave that developed off the coast of Africa over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center has given this a low chance for development over the next 48-hours and a medium chance over the next 5 days. Dry air and wind shear will make it tough for this to survive long-term, but we will keep a close eye on it.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin