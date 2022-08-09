Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County.

Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the remaining change on slot vouchers by dropping them in the Share Change ticket boxes located on the casino floor.

“The Share Change program is an important initiative to help the Catawba Nation and Catawba Two Kings Casino make a positive change in the community,” Catawba Assistant Chief Jason Harris said. “We are thankful for our generous casino patrons and are happy to support these wonderful organizations.”

Officials say the casino launched the Share Change program several weeks after opening in July of 2021, and new charitable recipients are designated every three months.

With this donation, officials say the program has provided $39,000 to organizations in the Cleveland County community.

Officials say both the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council (APC) and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County each received $6,000.

The funds were raised from April through June 30, 2022.

“Thank you so much for supporting the community,” said Cathy Robertson, executive director of the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council. “All the services we provide are completely free of charge because we believe being a victim should not cost. This will help us to continue to provide those services to Cleveland County residents.”

Officials say the mission of the HealthCare Foundation is simply to improve the health and wellbeing of all citizens of Cleveland County.

The organization provides Community Health Grants to qualified nonprofit organizations in Cleveland County that seek support for innovative programs or initiatives that address targeted healthcare concerns and/or the social determinants of health and wellbeing in the community.

The HealthCare Foundation relies on grants, donations and partnerships to help fund initiatives such as “Project Pink Cleveland,” which funds mammograms for at-risk uninsured women over the age of 40, and “Snacks & Thanks” campaign, which is provided to frontline healthcare workers.

Officials say every dollar raised by the HealthCare Foundation is reinvested back into the community.