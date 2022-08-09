Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation’s New Competition Book Club Madness Pits Book Club Against Book Club To See Which One Will Claim The Top Honor

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation announces the first-ever competition for local book clubs — “Book Club Madness”. Through a series of friendly competitions, the Foundation hopes to promote literacy, engage the community, and inspire the incredible book club members in Mecklenburg County.

Much like March Madness, book club members can score two-pointers, three-pointers, and free throws for their club, along with fun prizes and bragging rights. But instead of basketballs, the players will complete weekly activities to earn points for their book club.

Each game will feature new challenges every week. For example, challenges will include activities such as visiting a branch, sharing your favorite book club book, checking out a book or e-book from the Library, or posting a comment on our social media. The first game’s challenges can be found on our website.

Book clubs that score at least 100 points will be entered into a drawing for a free table for 10 at the 2022 Verse & Vino event on November 10 with an exclusive private audience with a featured author of their choice — a value of over $2,000.

To participate in Book Club Madness, register online at: foundation.cmlibrary.org/book-club- madness. You will be asked for your name, email address, the name of your book club, and your book club’s captain. The captain is the Library Foundation’s designated point of contact.

All are welcome to participate, and the competition is free, but a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library card is necessary to participate in some challenges. Visit your local branch to apply for your library card, free to all Mecklenburg County residents.

Registration is open until September 13. The first weekly challenge starts on Wednesday, September 14. There will be new challenges every Wednesday for five weeks (Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, and Oct. 12.) The game will end on Tuesday, October 18. The winner of the Verse & Vino table will be announced on Friday, October 21.

The challenges can be found online and will also be emailed weekly to participants. Participants will input their points into an online form. There will be a new form for each weekly challenge. To see the list of registered book clubs or see the latest point totals, the leaderboard is also online. The leaderboard will be updated every Friday starting September 23.