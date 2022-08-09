CMPD: West Charlotte Murder Suspect Killed During Shootout With Officers

The Latest:

The suspect in the murder of James Hinson was identified and killed during a shootout with detectives who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified Alexander Weah, 23, as the murder suspect in a west Charlotte shooting.

Weah was located in Clemmons, N.C. by detectives from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), and two officers from the CMPD’s VCAT.

As detectives attempted to serve an arrest warrant, Weah fired at officers who then returned fire, killing Weah.

As is standard procedure, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) is investigating the death of Weah.

CMPD is not looking for additional suspects for the murder of Hinson.

Weah’s family has been notified of his death.

Original Story (8/4/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Nobles Avenue.

At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim, later identified as 31-year-old James Hinson.

Medic responded and pronounced Hinson dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.