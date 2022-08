GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man.

Kevin Dwight Williamson, Jr. was recently reported missing by family.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds.

Authorities believe Williamson may be in the Nashville, T.N. area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 704-866-3300.