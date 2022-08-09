High Humidity and Scattered Showers Continue

Discussion:

Moisture will increase late Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Thursday. The cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers to the area – as of Tuesday afternoon severe weather is not expected, but a low risk could get added. A reinforcing cold front will move through Friday and drop humidity even further for Friday and the weekend!

Forecast:

Tonight: Few showers and storms mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: AM patchy dense fog. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A cold front will bring scattered to possibly numerous showers. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s thanks to more clouds.

Friday: Reinforcing cold front!! This will bring a drastic drop in humidity! Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny skies.

Weekend: A stunning weekend with a very comfortable airmass in place. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s across the Piedmont and 50s in the Mountains. Highs in the mid 80s for the Piedmont and mid 70s in the Mountains.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center has slightly decreased the chance for development for a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Dry air and wind shear will make it tough for this to survive long-term, but we will keep a close eye on it.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin