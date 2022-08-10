AP: Lawyer: Photos Of Kobe Bryant’s Remains Shared ‘For A Laugh’

1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for the widow of Kobe Bryant told jurors that a “culture of callousness” led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer Luis Li said the photos were “visual gossip” that were shared “for a laugh.” Vanessa Bryant is suing for invasion of privacy.

An attorney for LA County said the photos were an essential tool at the crash scene, and that officials successfully kept them from becoming public.