Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Sky!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sky! Sky is six-years-old and loves cuddles and kisses. She is house trained, leash trained, and loves to go on adventures.

If you are interested in adopting Sky or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is in need of fosters and adopters. Fee waived adoptions continue through August 31 with a monetary donation.