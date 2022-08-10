David Vs. Goliath Matchup: Christ The King To Face Hough In High School Soccer Showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Legion Memorial Stadium is the place to be on Saturday for an action-packed, high school soccer triple-header.

The Charlotte Independence High School Soccer Showcase will feature three games between six local high school teams and will stream live on BahakelSports.com.

WCCB’s Jeff Taylor previews the David vs. Goliath-like matchup on the pitch between Christ The King Catholic High School and Hough High School.