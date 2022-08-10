Edge On The Clock: Did The Simpsons Predict Monkeypox Outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fans of The Simpsons claim the show predicted the monkeypox outbreak, but Reuters is putting that theory to rest. People are pointing to a meme that shows a monkey on Bart’s head, a monkey sitting next to Homer drinking a beer, and Homer with what appears to be a rash. According to Reuters fact check, the collage includes frames from two different episodes and neither are about monkeypox.

Plus, Kanye West is trolling Pete Davidson after reports of split between the SNL alum and Kim Kardashian. West posted and then deleted a doctored image of a New York Times front-page obituary, claiming that the 28-year-old comedian died. The rapper has repeatedly trolled Davidson over the past 9 months.

And, congratulations are in order to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot over the weekend, at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

