Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022.

On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.

Officials say the dog killed the raccoon and Animal Care and Enforcement collected the raccoon’s body to be tested for rabies at the North Carolina State Lab.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified the sample did test positive for rabies.

Officials say the dog involved was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster.

Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvas in the 100 block of Windsong Court, Gastonia, NC to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department Health and Human Services.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement stresses the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all of your pets.

Officials say by keeping your pet’s current on their rabies vaccines, you are protecting them from contracting the disease from wildlife and spreading the disease to your family and other animals, and people in the community.

Furthermore, it is important to never handle or transport sick wildlife. The animal could have rabies.

Gaston County residents should contact Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to capture and transport sick wildlife.

This represents the eighth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.