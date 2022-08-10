Numerous Showers & Storms As Cold Front Sweeps Through

Discussion:

A cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers to the area on Thursday. The front will briefly stall close to the coast on Friday which could allow for a few showers to linger. A reinforcing cold front will drop humidity even further as it moves through Friday night. Slightly below average temperatures and lower humidity will dominate the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Muggy and mild. Isolated showers and storms continue mainly before 8 pm. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers to the area. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s thanks to more clouds.

Friday: Isolated showers are possible as the front briefly stalls to our south. A reinforcing cold front moves through in the evening which will bring a drastic drop in humidity! Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny skies.

Weekend: A stunning weekend with a very comfortable airmass in place. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s across the Piedmont and 50s in the Mountains. Highs in the mid 80s for the Piedmont and mid 70s in the Mountains.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center has slightly decreased the chance for development for a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Dry air and wind shear will make it tough for this to survive long-term, but we will keep a close eye on it.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin