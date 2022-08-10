What’s Next After The FBI Executes Search Warrant At Trump’s Home?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – So many questions about the bombshell news about the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. The feds did it in what appears to be part of an investigation into the handling of Presidential documents, which includes classified documents. The search at Mar-a-Lago mainly focused on the area which includes former President Donald Trump’s offices, as well as his personal quarters. Federal agents, acting on a judge approved warrant, suggested that they had probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed. Several boxes were taken away from the residence. The former president, of course, immediately spoke out. He released a campaign-style video saying in part: “The best is yet to come, keep in mind.”

The search is drawing widespread attention from both sides of the aisle. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, a Democrat, says, “We are on a very slippery slope in our country and we need to be de-escalating, wait for evidence, wait for answers from yesterday and, and, let the Justice Department do what Justice Department needs to do.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, says, “Nobody’s above the law. But the law needs to be above politics. So if you’re a Republican conservative, and you hear the FBI’s going after Trump again, it sounds alarm bells.”

The Justice Department has two known active investigations into the former president. The first, being his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the resulting events of January 6th. The second involves the handling of classified documents.

Our question of the night: Do you think Trump will be criminally charged?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson