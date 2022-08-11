American Cancer Society Launches 6th Annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign In Charlotte

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Cancer Society’s sixth annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign is launching in Charlotte.

The Real Men Wear Pink is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge of fighting breast cancer by wearing pink and raising money throughout the month of October.

Officials say the Charlotte Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors have been a force nationwide, raising more than $365,000 the last two years and ranking fourth nationally in funds raised in 2020.

Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save more lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, breakthrough breast cancer discovery and research, and lifesaving patient support, according to a news release.

Officials say with a goal to raise at least $2,500 each utilizing in-person events and social media, every Real Men ambassador is committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

David Hess, Harris Teeter’s senior director of meat and seafood, is serving as this year’s Real Men Wear Pink chair.

Officials say Hess is not new to the RMWP campaign, being one of the campaign’s top fundraisers and key players.

“Breast cancer affects everyone; it does not matter if you are a man or a woman,” Hess said. “That’s why I am

stepping up to join the fight against breast cancer with all I have. Since I can make a difference within my

community, I have an obligation to do so. I am doing what I can in hopes that one day, nobody will have to fight

this battle, and nobody will have to help a loved one fight this devastating disease.”

RMWP, in tandem with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, will host a kickoff party on August 22nd at Queen

Park Social (4125 Yancey Road, Charlotte).

If you would like to nominate a Real Man ambassador or want to get more involved in this lifesaving campaign, please visit Real Men Wear Pink of Greater Charlotte here.

RMWP ambassadors and supporters will host a Swing Fore A Cure golf event on October 17th at Emerald Lake Golf Course in Matthews.

Sponsorships and foursomes are available by reaching out to Molly.Dalton@cancer.org.