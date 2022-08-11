Carowinds Unveils Plans For 50th Anniversary Season | PHOTOS

1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14



6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14



11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14





























CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 Carowinds operating season marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time special event that brings plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences.

“I am proud to be celebrating the golden anniversary of Carowinds as well as the amazing associates who have delivered on our goal to make our guests happy,” said Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “I look forward to the next exciting 50 years as we continue to bring happiness to our community.”

Officials say at the center of the 50th anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.

Construction is now underway in the Crossroads area of the amusement park, which officials say will be completely renovated and renamed as Aeronautica Landing, complete with the introduction of five new themed attractions opening in 2023 as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

Aeronautica Landing will open officially in spring of 2023.

Officials say it is the fourth re-themed area to be introduced at Carowinds since County Fair in 2017 and Blue Ridge Junction in 2019.

In addition, Aeronautica Landing will boast two new and one upgraded dining venues.

Officials say this includes a new restaurant featuring a craft beer bar and patio, alongside the refresh of an existing location and other new snack locations.

This family-friendly area with immersive décor will feature a game zone complete with four new midway games, including an innovative acrobatic challenge, and the retheming of a classic basketball challenge, according to a news release.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to provide immersive experiences for our guests that showcase the rich history and heritage of the Carolinas, while showcasing the rich legacy and original themes of Carowinds,” Gonzalez said. “This region played such an integral role in the history of developing and testing the tools for aviation, and we believe Aeronautica Landing will help bring that to life for our guests for years to come.”

Carowinds also announced that 2023 Gold Season Passes are now on sale for $120 per person, the lowest price of the season, and include unlimited visits and free parking for the remainder of this year and all of 2023.

Guests who purchase by August 14th will receive one Fast Lane pass that is valid select days through October 30th, 2022.

A Gold Season Pass includes unlimited visits for Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events like Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds and WinterFest, discounts on meals and merchandise, Bring-A-Friend discount offers, and more.