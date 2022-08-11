Charlotte Pride Festivities Kick Off This Weekend With Annual Interfaith Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is just one week left to go before the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade returns to uptown after a two-year hiatus!

Celebrations are slated to kick off this weekend, with nightlife events and more starting August 12th through the big festival weekend, August 20th-21st.

Officials say celebrations will begin with the in-person return of the annual Charlotte Pride Interfaith Service on Sunday, August 14th at 4 p.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Avenue.

This unique event welcomes all LGBTQ people and allies to celebrate their shared interfaith communities.

Officials say speakers from various faiths will be represented with special musical offerings provided by the Charlotte Pride Interfaith Choir.

For the first time, officials say the interfaith service will be hosted by an historically and predominately Black faith congregation.

Officials say post-service refreshments and fellowship will be provided, with support from Belk Chapel at Queens University.

Admission is FREE and all are welcome.

The Charlotte Pride Interfaith Service marks the official beginning of week-long community-wide events leading up to the in-person return of the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade.

Organizers expect to exceed 2019’s record of 200,000 attendees over the weekend.

Hundreds of vendors will be present in the PNC Bank Festival Zone on South Tryon Street both Saturday and Sunday.

The Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, August 21st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on North Tryon Street.

Entertainment will be provided both days of the event on the Charlotte Pride Main Stage, presented by Truist.

Passes are still on sale for the Charlotte Pride VIP Experience, presented by McDonald’s.

Regular rate passes are $149 per person available through August 12th, with an extended rate of $199 per person available until August 17th.

VIP passholders receive access to an indoor-outdoor VIP lounge, complimentary beer and wine, catered bites, VIP stage and parade viewing access, and more.

Click here to learn more.

Officials say other festival attractions include a newly expanded Youth & Family Zone, presented by Equitable; the Charlotte Pride Community Stage, presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union; a Health Fair, presented by Amity Medical Group and Avant Pharmacy; and Flourish: A Celebration of LGBTQ Arts & Culture, hosted at the Bechtler Museum.

Volunteer signups are still open, with open needs in a variety of festival and parade volunteer roles throughout the weekend.

Learn more and signup at https://charlottepride.org/volunteer/.