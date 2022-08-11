Cold Front Brings Numerous Showers and Storms Thursday

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog

Scattered to numerous showers and storms today

Drier air filters in Friday

Cooler and drier weekend

Rain chances return early next week Discussion

Cold Front #1 Brings Rain/Storms Today

A weak cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms to the region today. Unlike the past few days, these storms will have more momentum so the flash flooding threat will be lower, but an isolated severe threat remains. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat with any storm that develops. Likely we will see dense fog tomorrow morning with temps in the upper 60s as moisture lingers.

Cold Front #2 Lowers Humidity for the Weekend

A reinforcing cold front will bring drier and slightly cooler air to the region throughout the day. Temps won’t drop drastically, but the change in humidity levels will make it feel much more comfortable. Outside of an isolated shower Friday, we’ll be dry once that front pushes south Friday evening. Highs will reach the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s this weekend. The mountains may even wake up to a few spots in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rain/Storm Chances Return Next Week

Moisture slides back in early next week, bringing back those afternoon storm chances, but temps remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s.