Edge On The Clock: Kevin Federline Says His Sons Do Not Want To See Mom Britney Spears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wendy Williams says she’ll be back in a promo for her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. In the clip shared on Instagram, the former talk show host says, “Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back. Trust me.” The 58-year-old left her talks show before its final season to take care of her health. According to Wendy’s rep, the podcast could debut sometime this month.

Plus, Drake roasts his father for getting a tattoo of his face. It features a young Drake smizing for the camera. The rapper shared a photo of the tattoo on his dad’s arm on Monday with the caption, “I was just sitting here thinking, why you do me like this, we family.” His dad quickly replied saying he tried to get it fixed by 16 different people.

And, Britney Spears is addressing her ex-husband’s comments about her relationship with their boys. According to Kevin Federline, the boys have decided they are not seeing her right now, partly because of social media posts. In a post on her Instagram story over the weekend, the pop star says, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.” She goes on to say, “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

