Italian Restaurant Figo36 Open’s Its Doors August 16th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Menagerie Hospital Group has announced the grand opening of Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant, Figo 36. The doors open for guests on Thursday, August 16th.

The new Italian restaurant is perched on 36th Street in Noda, alongside the Novel apartment complex and the CATS lights rail. Riders and residents can visit with ease!

Fig36 visitors can expect modern interpretations of Italian classics, like house-made pasta, hand-tossed pizza, focaccia, and more, These delicious bites are developed by Executive Chef Kyle Gaddas.

With 15 years of culinary experience under his belt, Chef Gaddis traveled all the way from Colorado for new culinary beginnings in the Carolinas. Dedicated to crafting quality and fresh meals to his guests, Gadda’s move was inspired by the proximity of recourses in the area along with the beauty of North Carolina weather.

Guest can pair their dinner with complementing cocktails and spirits including Amaro, a popular Italian liqueur. Beverage Director, Rob Florio showcases his creativity with the innovative, Italian-inspired drink called the Come to Grappa, featuring flavors like butter-washed grappa (a fragrant, grape-based brandy), Calabrian chili, lemon, and cherry. The restaurant also includes a curated wine list of old and new Italian wines.

“As our first contemporary restaurant, Chef Kyle and his team have created an eclectic menu of thoughtful dishes that we’re really proud of,” said Dan Weiss, President and Founder of Menagerie Hospitality Group. “While our other concepts, The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar and The Wine Loft, focus heavily on their bar programs, with Figo we get to expand further into Charlotte’s food scene; we look forward to seeing what Figo36 will bring to the table. The 3,000 square foot establishment showcase a recrafted urban design. Local interior design studio, Desginbar fuses the artsy side NoDa with an outdoor garden feel.

The cocktail area offers guests welcoming energy in its sit-down dining area overlooking the AC&W Rail System.

Grab your foodie friends and get ready to enjoy the Italian essence!

When and Where:

Location: 416 E. 36th Street

Hours: 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Visit Figo36 for more information.

About Menagerie Hospitality Group

The Menagerie Hospitality Group is a collective of food and hospitality connoisseurs and experts offering truly welcoming, crafted and meaningful experiences across its family of brands. Specializing in dynamic, enjoyable, and inviting spots, Menagerie Group currently operates three concepts in Charlotte’s burgeoning culinary and nightlife scenes. The Vintage is the area’s premier destination for premium and hard-to-find whiskies and cigars. Featuring a variety of wines by the glass and the bottle, The Wine Loft specializes in wine selections from smaller estates with limited production and a great story. Figo36 serves modern interpretations of Italian classics and an array of cocktails, wines, and the city’s best Amari selection.