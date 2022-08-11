Lower Humidity Builds In Through Friday

A cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers to the area through the evening. The front will briefly stall close to the coast on Friday which could allow for a few showers to linger. A reinforcing cold front will drop humidity even further as it moves through Friday night. Slightly below average temperatures and lower humidity will dominate the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Isolated showers and storms are possible. A reinforcing cold front will move through which will bring a drastic drop in humidity! Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend: A stunning weekend with a very comfortable airmass in place. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s across the Piedmont and 50s in the Mountains. Highs in the mid 80s for the Piedmont and mid 70s in the Mountains.

Tropics:

No tropical activity

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin