Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

RALEIGH, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) — Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize.

Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Robert’s win was one of two $1 million wins in North Carolina in the drawing for a $1.33 billion jackpot that was won in Illinois the same night.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $65 million jackpot. A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $65 million over 29 years or choose instead to take home $37.9 million in cash.

