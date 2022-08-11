StarMed Healthcare Is Offering Monkeypox Testing And Treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To combat the spread of Monkeypox virus, StarMed Healthcare is offering testing and treatment for the infectious disease.

Patients can receive testing at StarMed’s two family & urgent care clinics in Charlotte:

FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road.

Eastland clinic, 5344 Central Avenue.

Health officials say test results will be available usually in 24-72 hours.

If a patient tests positive, they will schedule a tele-visit with a StarMed medical provider to evaluate and discuss treatment options, which could include the drug tecovirimat (also called “TPOXX’).

TPOXX, approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, will be available only at StarMed’s FreeMore clinic on Tuckaseegee Road.

Patients can schedule an appointment for monkeypox testing at starmed.care/monkeypox.

The tests are administered by swabbing the rash and will be a drive-through process. Patients will be provided privacy if they must exit their vehicle to receive the test.

“We strive as an organization to protect the overall health of our community, especially those who face barriers to routine health care,” said Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO. “Offering testing and treatment for monkeypox will play an important role in limiting the spread of this virus. We want everyone to be aware, and to know that StarMed Healthcare can help you if you need to be tested or receive treatment.”

Through August 10th, officials say there have been 10,392 cases of monkeypox in the United States, including 122 cases in North Carolina, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In late July, the World Health Organization officially designated monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern.”

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, according to the WHO.

StarMed doesn’t have monkeypox vaccinations available.

Medical insurance will cover the cost of monkeypox testing.

If a patient is uninsured, the testing costs $95 and the provider visit costs $125.

There is no cost for the TPOXX pills.