The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

The Perseid meteor shower is a fan favorite and it is peaking this weekend! August 11, 12 and 13, 2022.

Perseid meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. NASA astronomer Bill Cooke says “most of us in North America would normally see 50-60 meteors per hour, but this year during normal peak, the full Moon will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best.”

What to know about viewing:

It will not be as spectacular as they were in 2021 because it coincides with the super “Sturgeon” full moon.

No special equipment, or knowledge of the constellations, needed

Look away from the moon and of course away from bright lights

Don’t get hung up looking to the radiant point in Perseus. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky…just pick the darkest part

Watch from midnight to dawn

Happy viewing!