The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

The Perseid meteor shower is a fan favorite and it is peaking this weekend! August 11, 12 and 13, 2022.
Perseid meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle. NASA astronomer Bill Cooke says “most of us in North America would normally see 50-60 meteors per hour, but this year during normal peak, the full Moon will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best.”
What to know about viewing:
- It will not be as spectacular as they were in 2021 because it coincides with the super “Sturgeon” full moon.
- No special equipment, or knowledge of the constellations, needed
- Look away from the moon and of course away from bright lights
- Don’t get hung up looking to the radiant point in Perseus. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky…just pick the darkest part
- Watch from midnight to dawn
Happy viewing!