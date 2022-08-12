Authorities: 17-Year-Old Concord Girl Still Missing 2 Weeks Later

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Concord home in the middle of the night two weeks ago.

Authorities say Adryanna Prieto was last seen on July 30th, 2022 and is believed to still be in North Carolina and in the Concord area.

She is described as an Hispanic woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-786-9155 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.