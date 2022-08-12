Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

AM Headlines:

A few showers south of I-85

A second cold front will bring in more dry air

Pleasant weekend = low humidity

Rain and storm chances return early next week

Discussion:

The first cold front still producing some showers south of I-85. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog is possible through the morning. A second cold front will bring just an isolated rain chance to the region as it moves through today. The bigger impact will be the drier air that follows. It will feel pleasant this weekend with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. Highs will reach the mid-80s under clearing skies today. Tonight will be the coolest with temps ranging from the upper 40s for parts of the high country to the upper 50s/low 60s across Piedmont. Highs will reach the mid-80s through the weekend with overnight lows in the mid-60s. A pulse of energy will bring isolated showers and storms to the mountains Sunday evening ahead of an early week cold front. This front will bring the return of shower and storm chances for the rest of the region Monday. Afternoon pop-up storms will be possible the rest of the week as temps remain below average with highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday.