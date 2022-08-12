Charlotte Latin To Play In Triple Header Match For Charlotte Independence High School Soccer Showcase Saturday August 13th

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Six local high school soccer teams will take part in three games on Saturday that will make up the Charlotte Independence high school soccer showcase. WCCB Charlotte’s Jeff Taylor caught up with Charlotte Latin, one of the schools playing at memorial stadium.

The Hawks of Charlotte Latin come into the 2022 season with a new coach leading the way. However, he is a familiar face. Charlotte Latin head coach Kyle Searles, who coached at Latin from 2015 to 2019 takes over the men’s soccer team this season and is excited about what’s ahead.

“It is just a dream come true, especially to be back here at Latin and have this group of boys. Says Searles. I coached these seniors as seventh graders on their middle school team and to have these guys on my first year, it is a blessing”

Searles takes over a team that had a conference record of seven and three last season and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The players are glad to have coach Searles as the man in charge.

Hawks Senior, Devin Reinhardt expresses his gratitude for Searls.

“I mean we are all super excited to work with him. A lot of us have worked with him in the past. he just brings this new fresh energy that I think we have needed at Latin for a while. he is..I call him a players coach ’cause he can really relate to us as players.”

Now that summer practices are wrapping up, the hawks now turn their attention to Saturday’s matchup when they take on South Meck at memorial stadium. The team is anticipating their match-up, as they describe South Meck to be a “strong team”.

“South Meck we know really well. Having coached at Butler, we played them multiple years. A great program, always great play, everything they do is just class.” says Searls.

The Hawks team as a whole is honored to play at the memorial stadium and cannot wait for the experience. Coach Searls is appreciative of the level of competition that will be displayed at the match as he prepares

his team to showcase their talents this weekend.