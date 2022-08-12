Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County

1/3 Drugs Seized

2/3 Jennifer Hunt

3/3 Mario McCullough





CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42.

Police say McCullough admitted to being in possession of marijuana.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered cocaine, an assortment of pills, and approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine.

McCullough was charged with:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I – V drug

Possession of Marijuana 1st offense (ticket)

Hunt was charged with:

Possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine, 1st offense

McCullough is currently on federal probation for drug related charges involving the distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Police say both McCullough and Hunt are being held in the Chester County Detention Center.