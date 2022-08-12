Deputies Arrest Burke County Man For Breaking And Entering, Larceny

BURKE CO., N.C. — A 38-year-old Morganton man is under arrest for breaking into a home on Wednesday and stealing several items, deputies say.

On August 10th, deputies responded to Mount Olive Church Road in Morganton in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny that just occurred.

A witness told police that the larceny was taking place.

Deputies say the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

After an investigation and identification of the suspect, police issued warrants on Jason Michael Dalton for felony larceny and felony breaking and entering.

Dalton was arrested without incident and served with the above warrants and issued a $25,000 secured bond, according to a news release.