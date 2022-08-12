Did Merrick Garland Call Donald Trump’s Bluff?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What did FBI agents find when they searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago on Monday? If the Justice Department gets its way, that will be made public. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland says the department filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from Monday’s search. And we’re learning more about the events leading up to all of this. After months of working to get documents back from Donald Trump, sources say prosecutors got evidence that potentially classified documents with national security implications were still there, sending agents back to Mar-a-Lago with a search warrant Monday. Garland says, “I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken.”

Trump has until 3PM on Friday to either object or agree to make the warrant public.

Our question of the night: Did Garland call Trump’s bluff?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge