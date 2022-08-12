Edge On The Clock: Testimony Continues In Vanessa Bryant Vs. LA County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of Vanessa Bryant versus Los Angeles County. The widow of Kobe Bryant is suing over civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy. County employees who worked at the crash site where Kobe Bryant died are accused of showing off gruesome photos of what happened. It’s been more than two years since Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Plus, Anne Heche is being investigated for a felony DUI. Police say last week, the actress crashed her car into a Los Angeles-area home that caught on fire. Initially the crash was being investigated as a misdemeanor. But it was upgraded to a felony after results from a blood draw showed narcotics in Heche’s system.

And, does this surprise you? Nearly half of all teens now say they use the internet almost constantly. That’s way up from the last time Pew Research Center last asked the question in 2015. Back then, only about a quarter of teens reported constant use. Back then, Facebook was the dominant destination, with 71 percent of teens saying they used it. Now, only 32 percent use the social media platform.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!