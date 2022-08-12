Lower Humidity Builds In Through The Weekend
A beautiful weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in thE mid 60s in the Piedmont and low 50s across the Mountains.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in thE mid 60s in the Piedmont and low 50s across the Mountains.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a comfortable airmass. Highs in the mid 80s in the Piedmont and mid 70s across the Mountains.
Sunday: Increasing PM showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Piedmont and mid 70s in the Mountains.
Monday & Next Week: Scattered showers and storms as a disturbance pushes across the region. After Monday, temperatures will stay below average through the week with isolated rain chances.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the lower humidity!
Kaitlin