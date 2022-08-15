Congresswoman Alma Adams Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) announced she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Adams released the following statement:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I quarantined immediately following the diagnosis. I have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so I am thankful for the protection that the vaccine provides. I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery. Thank you to all of my colleagues, friends and family for their love and support at this time.”

Adams represents Charlotte and Mecklenburg Country, North Carolina in the United States House of Representatives.

She is currently serving her fourth full term as a Member of Congress.

Due to the yearly August district work period, the House and the Senate are not expected to convene for votes again until September