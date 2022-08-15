Council Hears Public Comment On Possible “Social Districts” In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You could soon take a stroll with a drink in hand in some Charlotte neighborhoods.

City leaders are one step closer to allowing “social districts” in the Queen City.

The official vote will come next week, but Monday night city leaders got a chance to hear what the public thinks.

Right now, customers at Charlotte bars, restaurants, and breweries must keep alcohol on site.

But under a new state law, cities can create “social districts” where alcohol can be carried out and along streets, during designated times and in designated areas.

Monday night, council heard plenty of support.

“In Plaza Midwood, you often have to park far away from where you’re going to dine and there’s a lot of folks that are biking and walking and would like to walk around and see the sites, see the murals, and sort of engage in friendly conversation on the go,” said Russell Ferguson, with the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association.

City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to allow social districts at next week’s meeting.

But that’s only the first step.

Specific neighborhoods could then apply for permission.

Council would then look at what hours and locations they want and could approve or deny.