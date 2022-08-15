Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.

At the scene, officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic arrived and transported two victims to Atrium Main, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

This victim has been identified as 23-year-old Armani Spencer.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective.