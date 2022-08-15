Strong Storms Kick Off the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Ongoing showers for the AM

Level 1 Severe Threat Today Damaging wind, and large hail = biggest threat An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out

Cool and cloudy rest of the week

Unsettled w/ scattered showers and storms Discussion:

Ongoing showers and storms this morning will dissipate through sunrise. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s today for areas south of I-40 and south of a cold front. The severe threat will increase through the afternoon for these areas as instability increases. A level 1 severe threat will be in effect for the region with strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and even large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out along this boundary late this afternoon through 10 pm this evening. The boundary will stall south of the region with a wedge of high pressure, locking in clouds and cooler temperatures throughout the week. Highs will run 10-12 degrees below average with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, although severe threat will be limited. The wedge will weaken late week with better rain and storm chances beginning Thursday as pulses of energy enter the region. Temps will climb back into the low to mid-80s by this weekend with unsettled weather continuing through Sunday.