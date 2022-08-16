Authorities Sentence Charlotte Man For 2020 Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a violent shooting in 2020, according to authorities.

Timothy Johnson, 55, of Charlotte was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to court documents and trial testimony, on January 10th, 2020, around 9 p.m., CMPD officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte.

At the scene, officers found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

After questioning several witnesses, CMPD officers determined that Johnson has shot the victim before fleeing the scene in his car.

Based on information gathered at the scene of the crime and the victim’s statement, law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for Johnson.

The next day, CMPD officers located Johnson’s vehicle in Charlotte and he was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

At the time of Johnson’s arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from under the driver’s seat of Johnson’s vehicle.

A forensic analysis of the firearm determined that it was the weapon that fired the bullet casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

At sentencing on Tuesday, U.S. District Max O. Cogburn Jr. applied a sentencing enhancement for attempted murder.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement also determined that the firearm was stolen.

On June 26th, 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnson has multiple prior violent convictions, including Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property, and Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, according to a news release.

He is currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.