Break from the Summer Heat

AM Headlines:

Patchy Fog/Misty Rain through the AM

Below average highs w/ cooler temps

Storm chances return this weekend Discussion:

The cold front that brought rain and storms to the region yesterday will settle south of the region today. Clouds will lock in as a weak wedge builds in over the next few days. Highs will be 8-10 degrees below average, reaching the mid-70s this afternoon. Expect more misty rain and light showers through the day with patchy fog hanging on through the early afternoon. Temps warm slightly into the low 80s through Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower chances. The boundary to our south will lift north this weekend allowing for more instability and diurnally driven showers and storms to return by Friday.