Charlotte City Council Approves Rezoning For New Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks In Grier Heights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council has approved rezoning plans for a new Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks to open in the Grier Heights neighborhood.
In a 7 to 3 vote, the council approved the plans.
The new restaurants will be located in the parking lot of Food Lion on Wendover Road.
#ALSO Developer added rent-free space for community groups.
