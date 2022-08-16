Charlotte City Council Approves Rezoning For New Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks In Grier Heights

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council has approved rezoning plans for a new Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks to open in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

In a 7 to 3 vote, the council approved the plans.

The new restaurants will be located in the parking lot of Food Lion on Wendover Road.