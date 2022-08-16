Detectives Charge Man For Murder In 2021 West Charlotte Fatal Shooting

The Latest:

As a result of continued investigation, detectives served Joseph Banks, 31, with warrants for Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon for the shooting death of Demontravis Reid.

Police say Banks was served with these warrants while already in federal prison.

Original Story (4/15/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 25-year-old was fatally shot in west Charlotte Wednesday night sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

#CMPD has been on the scene of two separate homicide investigations after two people were killed in shootings in Charlotte. The first on Wilkinson Blvd, the second at the Sleep Inn on N. Tryon Street. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/6TMffaIoKY — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) April 15, 2021

Officers responded to Wilkinson Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demontravis Davonte Reid, was pronounced dead at the scene by medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.