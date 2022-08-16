Union County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes K-9 “Griff”

The Latest:

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the name of the agency’s newest member, K-9 Griff.

After asking for the public’s input in the naming process, the Union County Sheriff’s Office decided on the name Griff for the 11-week-old German Shepherd.

Griff was the most popular name with over 2,000 votes by the public.

The German Shepherd, donated by Kaw-Tal German Shepherds, will be named Griff in honor of USCO Sergeant Brian Griffin’s dedication and contributions to the K-9 program over the years.

Officials say Sergeant Griffin has been part of the UCSO’s K-9 program since 2000 and he also supervised the unit for a period of time.

In the past, Sergeant Griffin has been the primary handler of bloodhounds “Scrappy” and “Ruby” and has also been the handler for explosives detection K-9 “Tina”.

Officials say Sergeant Griffin retired from the UCSO for a short period of time and has since returned to our agency and continues to serve the citizens of Union County each day.

Original Story (8/10/22):

UNION CO., N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is proud to welcome the agency’s newest employee, an 11-week-old German Shepherd currently known as “Puppy Doe.”

After a considerable amount of internal time and effort, USCO says they cannot determine the best name for this furry fellow and they need your help!

Sheriff Cathey is requesting the public assist by submitting potential names for this K-9 via Facebook comments here.

Deputies say “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out as potential names.

While thinking of a name to submit, authorities say to consider the following character traits observed in this new puppy:

Likes long walks in the park.

Enjoys rolling around in the grass while being told not to.

Prone to public displays of affection (known to lick people without asking or providing prior notice).

Enjoys tearing up a new tennis ball from time to time (only when the mood is right).

Prefers his toys be thrown overhand, not underhand (Your guess is as good as ours on this one).

Hails from a family of service dogs (mother was an explosives detection K-9).

Authorities say the period to submit potential names ends at 8 a.m. on August 12th, 2022.

USCO will then compile the suggestions, create a list of the five most popular names, and then post an update asking the community to vote.

UCSO would like to express its gratitude to Kaw-Tal German Shepherds along with the family of UCSO Deputy M. Gallagher who facilitated and coordinated the UCSO becoming the recipient of this amazing puppy.