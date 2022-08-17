Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Margie

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Margie. Margie is 7 years old and 52 pounds. She loves affection and is happiest next to her human. Help find Margie a forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Margie or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Dr. in Charlotte.

The CMPD AC&C shelter is full of dogs and is in need of fosters and adopters. Adoption fees are continuing to be waived at this time.