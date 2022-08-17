Below Average Temperatures Through The Week

Discussion:

Temperatures jumped into the low 80s today thanks to increased sunshine. We will stay comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 60s. A boundary to our south will slowly lift north which will increase rain chances on Friday. Scattered showers will stick around through the weekend as a warm front lifts across the area. A cold front will arrive early next week which will hold higher rain chances in the forecast.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. AM patchy fog.

Thursday: Widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Higher rain chances. Scattered showers with highs near 80.

Weekend: Scattered showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Tropics:

A tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance for development. This area of showers will cross over Central America before emerging over the Bay of Campeche. Right now the National Hurricane Center is giving this a low 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin