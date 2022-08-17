Boil Advisory Cancelled For Fort Mill Residents

The Latest:

A Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for the Town of Fort Mill.

Officials say the town received results of its water samples, which show that no contaminants were found and the Fort Mill Water System complies with all state and federal regulations.

Therefore, the Boil Water Advisory has ended and residents are free to use their water as normal, including for drinking or cooking purposes.

As a result of the water main break and intense flushing program, customers may notice some discoloring in the water at their faucets. Faucets can be flushed for five minutes to clear anything remaining in the lines including possible air pockets.

For any questions, please contact (803) 547-7158.

Original Story (8/16/22):

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Residents are being asked to boil their water used for consumption for at least one minute until further notice.

The Town of Fort Mill issued the Boil Water Advisory to residents on Monday.

Officials say crews have been busy flushing the affected water system since pressure was restored Monday afternoon.

Tests have been taken by an independent lab and results are expected within 24 hours from now.

Officials say if results come back that the water meets all state and federal requirements, then the Boil Water Advisory will be lifted.