Charlotte FC To Open Permanent Training Facility & Business Headquarters In Spring 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced on Wednesday that the Club has reached an agreement with Levine Properties to house its permanent training facility and business operations headquarters in Charlotte.

Officials say the site, located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, will include a privately-financed 52,000+ square foot facility featuring world-class fields, and be the home of the Club’s First Team, MLS NEXT Pro, and Academy teams.

The Charlotte FC First Team currently trains on fields at the site and will continue to do so prior to the full facility opening next year, according to a news release.

Officials say renovations to the existing structure at the site will begin immediately and be completed in spring 2023.

“A permanent training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC has been a priority for the Club since it was launched and we’re excited to reach an agreement to bring this to life,” said Owner David Tepper. “The timeline for this project was crucial and we’re delighted to deliver a first-class facility to our players and staff in Spring 2023. This is an important milestone for our Club and reflects our commitment to continue investing in infrastructure that will allow Charlotte FC to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch.”

Officials say the Club made a significant investment into the property earlier this year to fund training pitches for the team.

Upon completion, a total of four fields, including one synthetic turf surface, will be part of the facility.

“Today is a special day for our organization as this facility will be a pivotal part of what pushes Charlotte FC to the forefront of soccer in North America in the years ahead,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Having all of our teams in the same location is vital to our sporting vision and creates an optimal environment for our players and staff to perform at the highest levels across each step of our professional pathway.”

The facility will be the headquarters of the Club’s more than 110 employees, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to have a permanent home in Charlotte that puts everyone in our organization under one roof,” said President Joe LaBue. “Staying in the heart of Charlotte allows increased access to our athletes and fields which is a key factor in expanding our impact on the community. The potential for a wide selection of private and public programming on our campus will play a significant role in the growth of the game. We’re excited about our future home and would like to thank Daniel Levine and his team for their assistance in shaping our vision. This is a massive step forward and we believe this facility will become a cornerstone for Charlotte FC as we continue to build a football club the Carolinas are proud of.”

Officials say a full unveil, including name, renderings, and more will be presented later this fall.